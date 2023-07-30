Orlando City scores late to drop Santos Laguna 3-2

(John Raoux, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wilder Cartagena scored in stoppage time to give Orlando City a 3-2 win over Santos Laguna in their Leagues Cup match at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night.

Cartagena scored in the 92nd minute to secure the win for the Lions.

Duncan McGuire continued his impressive rookie season securing a first half goal on a header and Orlando City captain Mauricio Pereyra scored an early second half goal.

With the win, Orlando lives on in the Leagues Cup and is set to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Wednesday.

