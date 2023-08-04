Sonic Prep Player of the Week: D’antre Robinson

D’antre Robinson is a man among boys on the gridiron. At 6 feet, 4 inches and more than 300 pounds, D’antre anchors a Jones defense full of playmakers.

Thanks to his prodigious talent and size, the rising senior will eventually take his talents to the University of Texas.

Robinson received offers from several top-tier collegiate programs, but the Longhorns — and their head coach — won him over.

“When I went on my official visit, it felt like home. My mom had a good time. Coach Sarkisian, he had a good talk with my mom. He made her tear up which made it feel like home when I had a conversation with him,” says Robinson. When asked about playing in the SEC, which Texas will join in 2024, Robinson said, “You know, it’s going to be very good to play in the SEC because they say there’s no better division. It’s the NFL and then the SEC.”

