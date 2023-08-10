Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Averie Schweitzer

Meet Averie Schweitzer, a star soccer player at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. Now she's headed for University of Tampa in the fall.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Playing on a varsity high school team as a middle schooler is a tough feat, but this week’s Player of the Week is no stranger to the big stage.

Averie Schweitzer played on the varsity soccer team since seventh grade while at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. She was a part of the squad in her eighth-grade year when the team won a district title.

The recent senior graduate plans to take her talents to the University of Tampa in the fall. And Schweitzer knows she can use her past varsity experience to her advantage.

“Since I was little, I’ve always had older people in my life because my brother is older,” Schweitzer said. “I always played soccer with him and all that stuff. I’ve really been pushed ever since I was little. Being in eighth grade and being on varsity was huge and helped me a lot.”

