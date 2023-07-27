Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Cai Bates

Cai Bates, a senior defensive back at Edgewater High School, is this week's Sonic Prep Player of the Week. The four-star athlete had all the top college programs knocking on his door, but chose to play with the LSU Tigers.

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of Edgewater High School’s latest stars declared where he wants to play football in college.

Cai Bates, a senior defensive back, will continue to make plays for the Eagles this upcoming football season. But come college football Saturdays, Bates will be in a Bayou state of mind. On Wednesday night, he announced he will play for the LSU Tigers.

The four-star athlete had all the top programs knocking on his door. Bates received offers from Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Colorado and many more.

But this life-changing decision by Bates wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment choice. He’s had the Tigers on his mind for years.

“It’s been my dream since a child pretty much,” Bates said. “Just growing up, always watching the Patrick Peterson’s highlights and mixtapes and Tyrann Mathieu’s...all that good stuff. But just knowing that I’ll be at the next level and fulfill my dream as a child is pretty every athlete’s dream. Just putting myself in this spot is a blessing. It feels surreal.”

