ODDS, INFO, MORE: Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) game preview

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes will being the 2023 football season at home against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Friday, September 1.

When/where: Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Where to watch: ACC Network

How to listen: Flagship Radio 560 WQAM

Odds: Miami (FL) -16.5, O/U 45.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

The Hurricanes have a 3-0 record against the RedHawks of Ohio. The last meeting was in 1987 when the Hurricanes won 54-3.

Miami is 15-0 in home openers at Hard Rock Stadium. In 2022, the Hurricanes beat Bethune-Cookman 70-13. Miami has an average margin of victory in home openers by 38.0 points.

Head coach and former Hurricanes player Mario Cristobal returns for his second season after going 5-7 last year. Cristobal graduated from Miami in 1993.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke looks to build upon his early college success after having a 2022 season full of injuries.

The Hurricanes hired new staff in the offseason and brought in a new batch of transfers, including redshirt senior and former UCF player Matt Lee.

In the ACC preseason media poll, Miami was picked to finish 5th in the conference behind Clemson, FSU, North Carolina and NC State.