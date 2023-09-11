92º
UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee to ‘miss a few weeks;’ Timmy McClain to start against Villanova

Plumlee injured late in Knights’ win against Boise State

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FILE PHOTO - ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: John Rhys Plumlee #10 of the UCF Knights runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar, 2022 Julio Aguilar)

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will miss “a few weeks” after suffering a leg injury against Boise State, according to head coach Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn announced that former Seminole High School quarterback Timmy McClain will get the start this week against Villanova. Saturday’s game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando.

“Timmy’s a guy that we think very highly of. He’s had a really good fall camp. In practice on Tuesday and Wednesdays, he’s got really equal reps almost to John Rhys,” Malzahn said. “So, he’s ready to go.”

Plumlee was injured late in the Knights’ win against Boise State after sliding while trying to get UCF into field goal range.

UCF kicker Colton Boomer went on to hit the game-winning 40-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Knights 18-16.

Malzahn said he is “confident he will return,” referring to Plumlee, saying no surgery is needed at this time.

On Monday, Plumlee posted on social media saying in part, “I will be back!! I am blessed!”

Malzahn declined to get into the specifics of the injury, but confirmed it was a leg injury.

After Saturday’s Villanova game, UCF will face Kansas State on Sept. 23 and Baylor on Sept. 30.

