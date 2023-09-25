Orlando City draw 1-1 with Inter Miami

Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire, left, score as he is defended by Inter Miami defender Kamal Miller, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There was no Lionel Messi on the pitch, but a sold-out crowd was on hand at Exploria Stadium to see Orlando draw 1-1 against in-state rivals Inter Miami on Sunday evening.

Duncan McGuire scored his ninth goal of the season, and 11th across all competitions, in the 66th minute to split the points in the Florida Derby.

With the tie, the Orlando finishes the regular-season series 1-0-1 against their intrastate rival and continue to hold the second-overall position in MLS.

[TRENDING: Man shot, killed after firing gun in confrontation with Orange County deputies, sheriff says | Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot in Florida during argument over dog sale, authorities say | Become a News 6 Insider]

“It was a very competitive match, of course we are battling for our fans, the stadium, and the company that we have,” Orlando coach Oscar Pareja said after the game. “The stamina in the game was raised from the first minute and then many times the game became very rocky. We could’ve had more clarity in the two boxes when we were attacking and be cleaner when making a decision and not having to suffer that much to score the goal that equalized the game. At the end, I think we pushed, we played well.”

The Lions will next host CF Montréal at Exploria Stadium next Saturday, Sept. 30.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: