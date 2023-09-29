SEC ON THE ROAD: No. 22 Florida travels to face Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to play the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: Gators Sports Network

ODDS: -1.0 Kentucky; 44 O/U (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

This will be the 74th meeting all-time between Florida and Kentucky and the 34th time in Lexington. The Gators lead the all-time series 53-20, including a 22-11 record in Lexington.

Kentucky has won the last two matchups, including a 26-16 win over Florida in 2022.

Saturday’s game will be a key game in the SEC East race. Both Florida and Kentucky are still undefeated in the division along with Georgia. Kentucky was picked to finish fourth in the East in the SEC preseason media poll. Florida was voted to finish fifth.

The Gators are one of five teams in the country only allowing 15 points and 250 yards per game.

Last week, the Gators won at home against Charlotte, 22-7. Kicker Trey Smack was 5-5 in field goal attempts, including a career-high 54-yard field goal.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has completed close to 78% of his passes, leading the SEC and ranking him fourth in the nation.

Head coach Billy Napier will be going for his 50th win as a head coach and his 10th since being over the Gators.