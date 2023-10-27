WATCH/ODDS: Miami vs. Virginia

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes (5-2, 1-2 ACC) stay home this weekend to host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5, 1-2 ACC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 28, at 3:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

WATCH: ACC Network

RADIO: 560 WQAM

ODDS: Miami -18.5; O/U 47.5

Miami leads the all-time series 12-8 against Virginia. Last season, Miami won 14-12 in four overtimes over Virginia.

In the last five meetings between these two teams, the game has been won by eight points or less.

Both teams are coming off big wins. Miami beat Clemson 28-20 in double overtime, their first ACC home win in two years. Virginia beat North Carolina 31-27, their first time beating an AP Top 10 opponent.

Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke did not play last week due to injury.

A win on Saturday would secure bowl eligibility for the Hurricanes. The team is also looking for a two-game conference winning streak, the first since 2021.