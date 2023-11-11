World’s tallest teen plays high school basketball in Florida. Here’s what he plans to do next

Olivier Rioux, the tallest teenager in the world, according to Guinness World Records, committed to play basketball at Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The world’s tallest teenager pledged to join the University of Florida’s Gators basketball team earlier this week.

At around 7 feet, 6 inches tall, Olivier Rioux was confirmed in 2021 as the tallest teen in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.

“My dad is 6 (feet), 8 (inches); my mom is 6 (feet), 2 (inches); my brother is 6 (feet), 9 (inches),” Rioux said in 2021.

Rioux, who competed in high-school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced his decision to join the Gators on Wednesday night.

“I am proud to announce that I have committed to the Florida gators for the 2024 season,” Rioux wrote. “I want to thank all my coaches from @imgabasketball and @brookwoodelite in helping me in this process. The adventure continue (sic) in Florida!”

While Rioux verbalized his plans to join the Gators, he has yet to sign an official national letter of intent with the team, so the decision isn’t yet final.

However, if Rioux signs on with the Gators, he will likely be the tallest player during the team’s 2024-2025 season.

