ALL-BLACK UNIFORMS: Florida vs. Arkansas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) return to the Swamp on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC).
WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 4, at 12 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL
WATCH: ESPN2
RADIO: Gators Sports Network
ODDS: Florida -3.5; O/U 49.5
The Gators will don an all-black alternate uniform for the the first time in program history. The uniforms will honor members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders.
Florida leads the all-time series 10-2 against Arkansas. Florida is 5-0 when playing in the Swamp.
The Gators have won 13 of the last 15 games in the Swamp. A win Saturday would secure bowl eligibility for the Gators.
Quarterback Graham Mertz continues to remain accurate on the field, completing 75.9% of his passes. He ranks third in the nation, trailing only Oregon’s Bo Nix and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.
Wide receiver Eugene Wilson III set a Florida freshman record with career-high 11 receptions in Saturday’s loss against Georgia in Jacksonville. He finished the game with 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.
