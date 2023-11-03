ALL-BLACK UNIFORMS: Florida vs. Arkansas

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: A detailed view of a pylon showing both the Florida Gators and SEC logos covered in rain during the game between the Florida Gators and the Massachusetts Minutemen at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) return to the Swamp on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 4, at 12 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL

WATCH: ESPN2

RADIO: Gators Sports Network

ODDS: Florida -3.5; O/U 49.5

The Gators will don an all-black alternate uniform for the the first time in program history. The uniforms will honor members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders.

Florida leads the all-time series 10-2 against Arkansas. Florida is 5-0 when playing in the Swamp.

The Gators have won 13 of the last 15 games in the Swamp. A win Saturday would secure bowl eligibility for the Gators.

Quarterback Graham Mertz continues to remain accurate on the field, completing 75.9% of his passes. He ranks third in the nation, trailing only Oregon’s Bo Nix and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Wide receiver Eugene Wilson III set a Florida freshman record with career-high 11 receptions in Saturday’s loss against Georgia in Jacksonville. He finished the game with 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.

