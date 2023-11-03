Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Aaron Reabe

ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-sport athlete spends his time on the diamond and gridiron for Bishop Moore.

Aaron Reabe plays both baseball and football at Bishop Moore High School. In the spring, Reabe pitches and plays first base for the Hornets.

Right now, the senior is focused on being the best linebacker he can be on the football squad. The Hornets are currently riding a six-game winning streak after some early-season struggles and Reabe has solidified the defense with his passion, intensity and big-play capabilities.

Reabe hopes to play in college. The service academies are among the schools that have shown interest in Reabe, but for now he beams with pride when talking about his time at Bishop Moore.

“Since I transferred from Windermere and to come here in my junior year...coming here I didn’t know what to expect,” Reabe said. “When I got here, I’ve been blessed ever since to make the decision to come here. We have something called ‘Ninth hour,’ and you can go there any day you want besides Wednesdays to get extra help. They’re always doing a good job at just helping you become a better student.”

