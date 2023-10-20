Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Amanda Lang

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Amanda Lang spares no expense to roll out the strikes in the lanes.

Lang is a senior bowler at Trinity Prep. She won the individual district championships in 2021 and 2022. Two years ago, she helped her teammates win the district team title.

Lang truly stands out whenever she hits the lanes. Soon, she’ll be bowling over at Arkansas State University.

For now, Lang hopes for another memorable run in the postseason this year. For her, nothing tops that.

“I definitely think districts, that’s probably the most exciting time because all the teams are really excited to compete,” Lang said. “Everyone is cheering; the energy throughout the whole center is really high. When we made it to states, that was really fun as well because it was a new experience for all of us. It was the first time the bowling team has made it to states at Trinity, so making history is always fun.”

Lang has loved her time at Trinity Prep. She still wants to reach her goals before she says goodbye.

“The season is almost over, but I’m hoping to beat my records and hopefully beat the county records by the end of the season,” Lang added. “And (I’m) also looking forward to districts and states. The thing I’ll miss most is probably the team. They make practice really fun.”

