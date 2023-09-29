Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Mi Li

Golf may be a leisure activity for some, but for the Player of the Week, it means business. Mi Li plays for The First Academy, and she is one of the best young golfers in Florida.

Mi Li plays for The First Academy, and she is one of the best young golfers in Florida. She plays in both junior events and on the high school team. Last year, Li won the individual and the team state championships with The First Academy.

Li was born in China and started playing golf when she was 8 years old. A few years later, she moved to the United States but kept developing her game.

Even though Li is a junior in high school, the plan is to play golf in college. Her favorite part of the sport? How it keeps her on her toes.

“You never know what you’re going to shoot that day,” Li said. “It just like kind of depends on what your feeling is, how you pile up your game. It could be you have a perfect drive shot that day, but then your iron doesn’t work. You kind of have to figure out a way to make them work together and to give you like a decent score.”

