Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Aden Smith

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The offensive line on a football is critical for a team’s success. And this week’s Player of the Week is an anchor on that front line.

Aden Smith plays as an offensive lineman for Winter Park High School. The Wildcats are 3-0 after a big win over University High School on Thursday.

The senior captain is a centerpiece up front for one of Central Florida’s most dangerous offenses. Smith credits last year’s outstanding senior class for helping set the tone for the 2023 season.

“Last season, we had like twenty-something seniors,” Smith said. “Sixteen or 19 of them went to play college. They really taught us how to teach; that’s why I think the young guys can really come up because we teach them well. The extra push in the fourth quarter when we need that touchdown or in overtime...it definitely comes in.”