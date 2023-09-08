Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Ryleigh Knaub

Ryleigh Knaub started playing golf when she was 8 years old, and her dad knew there was something special there.

“My dad always says it was when I was playing a little junior event, and I finally one-putted a green,” Knaub said. “He said, ‘I think we got something here.’”

Her dad was right. Ryleigh Knaub of Lake Mary High School has bolted to the top of junior golf in America. The 16-year-old is ranked 11th in the country overall, number one in the class of 2025.

Behind her sunny disposition is a dedicated golfer who averages 250 yards off the tee, armed with mental toughness.

“You can’t get upset after bad shots, and you can’t really count your chickens before they hatch on good shots either,” Knaub said. “You got to play it out until it’s over.”

Knaub also has a strong work ethic. When she’s not in school, she’s practicing.

“...Five to six days a week for nothing less than three hours to sometimes maybe about six [hours],” Knaub said about her practice schedule. “I love the dedication it takes because it singles out the best players in the high stages.”

Knaub is taking her game to one of the world’s biggest stages. She heads to Europe in 10 days with the US Junior Solheim Cup team. After a competition in Spain, she’s off to Rome with the US Junior Ryder Cup team.

“I’m still excited,”Knaub said. “[I am] definitely [looking forward to] competing against people I’ve never competed against before. This is a whole new field; you don’t know what to expect going into it. You have to expect the best.”

As Knaub’s hard work keeps paying off, the daughter of two teachers is appreciative of everyone in her gallery, including her coach Raegan Earney, her golf instructor since 2016 and with over 20 years of experience.

“Everyone is so helpful, and that’s what makes it possible is just the people around me,” Knaub reflected.