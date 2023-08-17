Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Preston Watson

SANFORD, Fla. – A powerhouse school is looking to return to the big stage in football, and this week’s Player of the Week wants to set them apart.

Preston Watson is a senior defensive lineman at Seminole High School. He was a part of the Seminole Seminoles squad that won the state championship in 2020.

The Noles have been strong year after year, and Watson has played a significant role. His strengths on the football field and in the classroom earned him a scholarship to Duke.

Playing in college next year for the Blue Devils will be a dream fulfilled for Watson. But right now, it’s about taking care of business at Seminole. And Watson has lofty goals.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“I want to be one of the best players to come out of Seminole,” Watson said. “I want my name to be remembered; I want to be the best D-tackle to come through here. As a team, I want to be known as probably the best team to ever win a ring, honestly. We got 2008 and 2020...I’m trying to get that 2023 squad a ring. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: