Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Logan Cook

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Logan Cook has been a constant for the Lake Mary High School football team.

The senior wide receiver has been a part of the Rams’ squad since he was a freshman.

The Rams are currently 3-0 in the 2023 season. And Cook and the team look to improve on their record Friday night when they visit Spruce Creek.

Cook will head to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke next year to continue playing football, but he’s focused on the here and now with the Rams making a deep playoff run. The name of the game is team chemistry.

“A lot of us have been together for four years, playing freshman football to varsity football freshman year to now,” Cook said. “We all hang outside of football, outside of school. So we’re all really good brothers and stuff, so I think that’s the big thing that will help us this year. It’s going to be my last time putting on a Lake Mary uniform. There’s going to be some tears at the end of it. But I think...it’s been great to get through and play for this team.”