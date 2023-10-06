Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Fallon Stewart

Fallon Stewart is a senior outside hitter for the outstanding Winter Park High School girls’ volleyball team. Thanks to her efforts, Winter Park is the No. 1 team in the state of Florida.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – It’s safe to say this Player of the Week has been “killing” it on the court.

Fallon Stewart is a senior outside hitter for the outstanding Winter Park High School girls’ volleyball team. Thanks to her efforts, Winter Park is the No. 1 team in the state of Florida. The team is currently 17-2 after a 10th consecutive win Wednesday night.

Stewart, an University of Cincinnati commit, is eclipsing milestones and climbing the record books, too. She is now second all-time in Winter Park volleyball history in career kills with over 1,000 kills.

“My teammates and my coaches (have) had my back since day one, and they’ve pushed me,” Stewart said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve these goals.”

Stewart is embracing these terrific accomplishments, and she knows success for Winter Park hasn’t spiked just yet.

“Our team goal is to get better every single day,” Stewart added. “Every practice, we come in here with a goal in mind of getting better. Our team is very feisty, I would say. We tend to attack teams from the first set. We’re going to attack you before you attack us. We put in effort every point, every play, every practice.”

