Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Li’Darious Pryor

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Evans High School football team has been playing some of their best football in years.

The team is currently 4-3 and preparing for Friday’s showdown at undefeated Lake Mary.

A big reason for the recent success is sophomore running back Li’Darious Pryor.

“Li’Darious has been a gift, early from Christmas,” head coach Karlos Odum said. “This guy is something special, being that he’s in the 10th grade, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, can run, can catch.”

Pryor has been a force in the running back room. He’s averaging more than 11 yards per rush and more than 100 yards per game. Not too bad for a young man who chose not to play football last year.

“I had to make a name for myself,” Pryor said. “So I wanted to have a breakout season my sophomore year because I didn’t play last year. I feel great; the [offensive] line blocking and stuff. We got to keep on going and keep on going and progress and progressing every week.”