Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Emily Santos

MONTVERDE, Fla. – Olympian. College commit. Senior athlete. Just a few words to describe Emily Santos.

Santos is a senior swimmer at Montverde Academy and committed to Virginia Tech. And she has already had the experience of a lifetime.

Santos represented her home country, Panama, in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

And her competitive drive hasn’t slowed down. Santos continues to compete internationally and is back from a recent trip to the Pan-Am Games in Chile. She set her national record there.

Back here in Central Florida, Santos proudly represents Montverde Academy, specializing in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke. She hopes to lead her team to success in regionals this week.

“I definitely want to win regionals,” Santos said. “I really have high expectations for this varsity season. We have a really good team this year. We’ve [definitely] been working really hard. I’m confident we’re going to do really good.”

Needless to say, Santos has put a ton into swimming, and the sport has given back.

“I’m very proud of my times,” Santos added. “I’m very proud of the athlete I have become and the people I know and the little world I kind of created with swimming.”