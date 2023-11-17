WATCH/ODDS: Miami vs No. 10 Louisville

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes hands the ball to Mark Fletcher, Jr. #22 during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes (6-4, 2-4 ACC) host the final home game of the 2023 season against CFP No. 10 / AP No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1, 6-1 ACC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 560 WQAM

ODDS: Louisville -1, O/U 46.5 (Bet MGM)

Miami leads the all-time series 11-3-1 against Louisville and has won the last two matchups. The last meeting was in 2020 with Miami winning 47-34.

Miami boasts a 6-0-1 record at home against Louisville. The only loss for Louisville this season was on the road.

Despite the 27-20 loss against in-state rival FSU, Miami wide receiver Jacolby George was named the ACC Receiver of the Week. George had a career-best 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This is his second time receiving the award this season, the first being after the win over Texas A&M.

Quarterback Emory Williams is out for the remainder of the season, head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed on Monday. Williams exited the game Saturday with an arm injury. Tyler Van Dyke is expected to start for the Hurricanes.