Knicks rout Hornets, earn wild-card spot in East to advance in the In-Season Tournament

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) does an overhead pass to teammate Mitchell Robinson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

NEW YORK – Julius Randle had 25 points and 20 rebounds, RJ Barrett scored 16 points, and the New York Knicks advanced to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 115-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

The Knicks missed their chance to win Group B when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat to finish unbeaten in pool play. But the Knicks took the wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference by tiebreaker because of their point differential in the preliminary round.

The Knicks will visit the Bucks, the East's No. 1 seed, either Monday or Tuesday.

Reserves Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points and Josh Hart chipped in 17 as the New York bench outscored Charlotte’s 50-35.

Brandon Miller, the second overall pick in the draft, scored 18 points and fellow first-rounder Mark Williams had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who were without star point guard LaMelo Ball, who was out with a right ankle injury that could sideline him for a number of games.

New York led by as many as 16 points late in the second quarter and had its lead trimmed down to 56-55 with 8:12 to play in the third quarter after the Hornets went on a 11-2 run, capped by five points from Miles Bridges.

It was the closest the Hornets would get as the Knicks outscored them 24-11 the rest of the period to head into the fourth quarter with an 80-66 advantage.

Randle and Barrett combined for 28 points to lead the Knicks to a 53-44 lead at halftime.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Remain in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Knicks: Host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.