UCF to take on Georgia Tech in Gasparilla Bowl

FILE PHOTO - UCF running back RJ Harvey, right, celebrates with Johnny Richardson after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF is set to take on Georgia Tech in the Union Home Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 22 in Tampa.

The game will feature the 6-6 Knights from the Big 12 Conference and the 6-6 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The match-up will be the first appearance for the Yellow Jackets and the sixth for the Knights.

The 15th edition of the bowl game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the student-athletes, coaches, and fans from UCF Knights and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 22,” said executive director Scott Glaser. “We look forward to making this an unforgettable experience in Tampa Bay from Selection Sunday until our final team hoists the treasured Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Trophy.”

🏴‍☠️ Hoist the sails! The 2023 Gasparilla Bowl will host the @Big12Conference’s @UCF_Football & @theACC’s @GeorgiaTechFB on Fri, Dec 22 at @RJStadium, marking the 1st appearance for the Yellow Jackets and 6th for the Knights. Who's taking the treasured Gasparilla Bowl Trophy?? pic.twitter.com/a1Tixc0LQs — Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 4, 2023

In their Big 12 inaugural season, UCF earned their sixth victory against the Houston Cougars, becoming bowl-eligible for the eighth consecutive year and the 14th time in program history

Staying in the Sunshine State 🌴⚔️ pic.twitter.com/WTWbgL2Vn4 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 3, 2023

Ticket sales start Sunday at 8 p.m. . Lower-level tickets start at $50 and are available for purchase by clicking here. Club-level seating and access start at $75.

