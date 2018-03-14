5 things to know about the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando plays host to the PGA Tour this week as the Arnold Palmer Invitational begins Thursday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
Here are some highlights of the tournament, which runs through Sunday.
TIGER WOODS' COMEBACK
Tiger Woods, who has won the tournament eight times, hopes to keep his momentum going after a second-place finish last week at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor. Woods, the former No. 1 golfer in the world, is trying to return to the top of the game after suffering from injuries.
Woods tees off Thursday at 8:23 a.m. from Hole 10. He will play alongside Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. The trio will tee off at 1:08 p.m. Friday.
BIG-TIME MONEY
The purse for the Arnold Palmer Invitational is $8.9 million, with the winner collecting a hefty $1.6 million. The runner-up will grab more than $961,000 and third place garners $605,200.
The 10th-place finisher will net $240,300.
DEFENDING CHAMP
Marc Leishman shot a score of 11-under par to win the tourney in 2017, his second victory on the PGA Tour.
Leishman took the lead on the 16th green, rolling in a 51-foot eagle putt that propelled him past Rory McIlroy, Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner with two holes to play.
TEE TIMES
The 2018 tournament tees off at 7:35 a.m. on holes 1 and 10. Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler and Satoshi Kodaira begin on Hole 1, and Robert Gamez, Brandon Harkins and Matthew Fitzpatrick start on Hole 10.
Here's a full list of the tee times and groupings.
TICKET INFO
To watch the tourney in person, the Arnold Palmer Invitational website lists one-day tickets for $62.
For more information, click here. (Ticket availability not guaranteed.)
