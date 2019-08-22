Brandon Wimbush named UCF Knights starting quarterback

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Knights have tapped Brandon Wimbush to be the team's starting quarterback coming into the 2019-20 season.



UCF Football announced on Twitter that Wimbush will be the starting quarterback and Dillion Gabriel will also have an opportunity to play in the first game of the season.



"We've been pleased that all three quarterbacks have played at a high level during fall camp," UCF Knights head coach Josh Heupel said in a statement.



Wimbush, 22, transferred from Notre Dame University for the 2019 season.

Wimbush started 12 games for the Fighting Irish in 2017 and was later replaced by Ian Book, according to ESPN.com

The Knights, coming off back-to-back perfect regular seasons, will play six home games at Spectrum Stadium, including the season opener against Florida A&M on Thursday, Aug. 29.

UCF is ranked 17th in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.

