SOLD OUT: UCF football tickets all snatched up

ORLANDO, Fla. - Good luck if you're hoping to attend a UCF football game this season.

UCF Athletic Director Danny White tweeted Monday that the school sold out of its season tickets for 2019.

"The only single-game tickets left will be from visiting-team returns," White tweeted.

It marks the first time in school history that UCF has sold its entire season-ticket allotment. The school said minimal inventory remains, based on extremely limited single-game tickets and some flexibility given the uncertainty of visiting team allotment use.

UCF is ranked 17th in the 2019 preseason poll of coaches. The Knights finished 12th in last year’s final poll.

The Knights, coming off back-to-back perfect regular seasons, will play six home games at Spectrum Stadium, including the season opener against Florida A&M on Thursday, Aug. 29.

UCF will host Stanford and visit Pittsburgh, two Power 5 schools, on consecutive weeks in September.

UCF's rivalry game, the annual War On I-4 versus USF, will once again take place on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at Spectrum Stadium.

The American Athletic Conference Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

See the team's full schedule below. An * denotes conference game.

Date Opponent TV

Thu. Aug. 29 Florida A&M TBD

Sat., Sept. 7 at Florida Atlantic

Sat., Sept. 14 Stanford

Sat., Sept. 21 at Pittsburgh

Sat., Sept. 28 UConn *

Fri., Oct. 4 at Cincinnati * ESPN Networks

Sat., Oct. 19 ECU *

Sat., Oct. 26 at Temple *

Sat., Nov. 2 Houston *

Fri., Nov. 8 at Tulsa * ESPN Networks

Sat., Nov. 23 at Tulane *

Fri., Nov. 29 South Florida * ESPN Networks

Sat., Dec. 7 AAC Championship

