Camping World Stadium could get $60 million facelift

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County leaders are expected Tuesday to approve plans to spend millions of dollars to upgrade Camping World Stadium.

The Orange County Commission will meet a 9 a.m. to vote on the $60 million plan. The money would come from the county's tourist tax.

Proposed upgrades to the stadium include premium seating and improvements to bathrooms and concession stands.

The vote comes as leaders push to bring World Cup games to Orlando, one of 23 cities vying to host the 2026 games.

