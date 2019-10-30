Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Neither team is having the season they hoped for.

The Dolphins are 0-7 on the year and the Jets are 1-6 on the year.

New York's only win came against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dolphins are the only team to not score 10 touchdowns this year: they have nine on the season.

The Jets aren't much better. New York has only scored 10 touchdowns. This ranks them 31st in the league.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Jets are a 3-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 45

