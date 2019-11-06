Florida State vs. Boston College: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Florida State Seminoles will play their final Atlantic Coast Conference game of the 2019 season in a matchup against Boston College at noon on Saturday.

Willie Taggart fired by Florida State

Former head coach Willie Taggart was fired as FSU's head coach on Sunday.

Odell Haggins will be the coach this weekend.

FSU is 4-5 on the year and 3-4 in conference play.

Florida State needs two more wins to become bowl-eligible.

Boston College is 5-4 on the year and 3-3 in conference play.

The Seminoles lead the all-time series against BC 12-5.

The Eagles have one of the best running games in the country.

A.J. Dillon has already run for 1,286 yards this season with 13 touchdowns, and David Bailey has run for 698 yards for six touchdowns this season.

FSU also has one of the best running backs in the country.

Cam Akers has 983 rushing yards on the year and 16 total touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Wes Durham, Rodney Jones and Eric Wood

Which team is favored to win the game? BC is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 62.

Who does FSU play in Week 12? Alabama State

Who does Boston College play in Week 12? Bye Week



