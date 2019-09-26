Gene Deckerhoff calling 500th FSU game Saturday

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Radio play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff will be calling his 500th Florida State football game Saturday.

The Seminoles will play North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

This is Deckerhoff's 41st season with Florida State.

He also announces Florida State basketball and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers games.

Deckerhoff has been named Florida Sportscaster of the Year 14 times.

The radio call in Orlando will be on 580 FM.

FSU is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite

NC State is 3-1 and will be playing in the team's first conference game of the year.

The Seminoles are 2-2 on the year and 1-1 in conference play.

Cam Akers leads the way on offense for FSU.

Akers has 499 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

He has also caught 13 balls for 97 yards and two touchdowns.



