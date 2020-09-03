DeLand High football game canceled after assistant coach tests positive for coronavirus

DeLAND, Fla. – Before football practice could start for DeLand High School football players, the season was on delayed due to a case of COVID-19 among the coaching staff, according to Athletic Director Lane Jenkins.

Players were scheduled to start practice this week, but after an assistance coach tested positive for the novel coronavirus, practice was put on hold for two weeks, Jenkins said in an email.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play their first game on Sept. 18 but that game has now been canceled.

Players and coaching staff have been asked to quarantine until Sept. 16.