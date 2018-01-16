Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette involved in three-vehicle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 295 near the Dames Point Bridge, authorities said.

The chain-reaction crash happened about 11:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-295 near Heckscher Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan said Fournette was inside the third vehicle involved in the collision, but noted that the Jaguars star was not at fault.

Tad Dickman, with the Jaguars communication office, said Fournette was rear-ended and not injured.

"Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him," Dickman tweeted.

The crash temporarily blocked one lane.

