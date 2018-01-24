Orlando Magic give out $1 million to local non-profit organizations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins calls it his organization's favorite day of the year. A result of a full year of fundraising, Tuesday was the Magic's annual giveaway of epic proportions.

The team welcomed 27 Central Florida non-profit organizations to the Amway Center. The groups left with oversized checks and a commitment of thousands of dollars in grant money.

The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation gave out a total of $1,004,000 to local non-profits. The impact the money makes cannot be overstated. For example, the Foundation For Foster Children received a $100,000 grant from OMYF, which covers 10 percent of its operating budget.

"It does hit home," Martins said. "These people come here, knowing that they're going to receive a grant but they don't know how much and it's great to see the looks on their faces and, in some cases, tears in their eyes, because they're doing great, great work."

This day of giving is an annual tradition for the Magic. During the past 28 years, OMYF have donated more than $23 million.

