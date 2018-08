Orlando Magic release schedule for 2018-19 season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic released its 2018-19 schedule Friday, confirming that fans of the franchise will have 41 opportunities to watch their favorite team play in the City Beautiful.

To begin their 30th anniversary season, the Magic will face off against the Miami Heat Oct. 17 at the Amway Center.

The team's final home game will be April 5 against Atlanta before they end the regular season at Charlotte April 10.

Season tickets, partial plans, group and single-game suite rentals at the Amway Center are already on sale. Single-game tickets for all regular season games will be available to purchase Aug. 30. Visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC for more information.

See the full breakdown for the Orlando Magic's upcoming season below:

October – PRESEASON

Mon. 1 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Fri. 5 FLAMENGO-Brazil 7 p.m.

Mon. 8 @ Miami 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 10 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

Fri. 12 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

October – REGULAR SEASON

Wed. 17 MIAMI 7 p.m.

Fri. 19 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.

Sat. 20 @ Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Mon. 22 @ Boston 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thu. 25 PORTLAND 7 p.m.

Sat. 27 @ Milwaukee 8:30 p.m.

Tue. 30 SACRAMENTO 7 p.m.

November

Fri. 2 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 p.m.

Sun. 4 @ San Antonio 7 p.m.

Mon. 5 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Wed. 7 DETROIT 7 p.m.

Fri. 9 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Sun. 11 @ New York 7:30 p.m.

Mon. 12 @ Washington 7 p.m.

Wed. 14 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m.

Sat. 17 L.A. LAKERS 7 p.m.

Sun. 18 NEW YORK 6 p.m.

Tue. 20 TORONTO 7 p.m.

Fri. 23 @ Denver 9 p.m.

Sun. 25 @ L.A. Lakers 3:30 p.m.

Mon. 26 @ Golden State 10:30 p.m.

Wed. 28 @ Portland 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Fri. 30 @ Phoenix 9 p.m.

December

Tue. 4 @ Miami 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 5 DENVER 7 p.m.

Fri. 7 INDIANA 7 p.m.

Mon. 10 @ Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Thu. 13 CHICAGO (Mexico City) 9:30 p.m.

Sat. 15 UTAH (Mexico City) 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wed. 19 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

Fri. 21 @ Chicago 8 p.m.

Sun. 23 MIAMI 6 p.m.

Wed. 26 PHOENIX 7 p.m.

Fri. 28 TORONTO 7 p.m.

Sun. 30 DETROIT 3:30 p.m.

Mon. 31 @ Charlotte 6 p.m.

January

Wed. 2 @ Chicago 8 p.m.

Fri. 4 @ Minnesota 8 p.m.

Sun. 6 @ L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m.

Mon. 7 @ Sacramento 10 p.m.

Wed. 9 @ Utah 9 p.m.

Sat. 12 BOSTON 7 p.m.

Sun. 13 HOUSTON 6 p.m.

Wed. 16 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Fri. 18 BROOKLYN 7 p.m.

Sat. 19 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.

Mon. 21 @ Atlanta 3 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wed. 23 @ Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Fri. 25 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Sun. 27 @ Houston 7 p.m.

Tue. 29 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 p.m.

Thu. 31 INDIANA 7 p.m.

February

Sat. 2 BROOKLYN 7 p.m.

Tue. 5 @ Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Thu. 7 MINNESOTA 7 p.m.

Sat. 9 @ Milwaukee 9 p.m.

Sun. 10 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Tue. 12 @ New Orleans 8 p.m.

Thu. 14 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.

Fri. 22 CHICAGO 7 p.m.

Sun. 24 @ Toronto 3:30 p.m.

Tue. 26 @ New York 7:30 p.m.

Thu. 28 GOLDEN STATE 7 p.m.

March

Sat. 2 @ Indiana 7 p.m.

Sun. 3 @ Cleveland 6 p.m.

Tue. 5 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Fri. 8 DALLAS 7 p.m.

Sun. 10 @ Memphis 6 p.m.

Wed. 13 @ Washington 7 p.m.

Thu. 14 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Sun. 17 ATLANTA 6 p.m.

Wed. 20 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m.

Fri. 22 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

Mon. 25 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tue. 26 @ Miami 7:30 p.m.

Thu. 28 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Sat. 30 @ Indiana 7 p.m.

April

Mon. 1 @ Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 3 NEW YORK 7 p.m.

Fri. 5 ATLANTA 7 p.m.

Sun. 7 @ Boston 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 10 @ Charlotte 8 p.m. (ESPN)

