Orlando to celebrate Knights' perfect season with block party, key to the city

ORLANDO, Fla. - A parade at Disney World? A key to the city? And a downtown block party? Orlando’s hometown team, the University of Central Florida Knights, will be celebrated Sunday and Monday with all three after the football team’s undefeated season and Peach Bowl win.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city, the Downtown Development Board and UCF will host a free National Championship Celebration block party on Church Street on Monday evening.

“We are proud of Orlando’s hometown team and hope fans from across Central Florida will come out to celebrate this memorable season,” Dyer said.

UCF Athletics Director Danny White said that the team won the 2017 national championship honors after their New Year’s Day bowl game win in Atlanta.

The Knights beat the Tigers 34-27 to cap a 13-0 season, finishing the season as the only undefeated team in college football.

The Knights weren’t given the opportunity to play for the actual national title, but UCF and now the city of Orlando aren’t backing off claiming the title for the undefeated Knights.

Our community is so proud of our National Champion @UCFKnights. Join us Monday night in @DWNTWN_ORLANDO to celebrate Orlando's (Perfect) Hometown Team: @UCF_Football. pic.twitter.com/07wr2knNfe — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 4, 2018

“As Orlando’s Hometown Team, we’re looking forward to celebrating with our community on Monday night,” White said. “Thanks to the City of Orlando and Mayor Dyer for helping make this national championship celebration special for our student-athletes and fans.”

The block party begins at 6 p.m. and a celebration program starts at 6:45 p.m. during which Dyer will present the Knights with a key to the city.

A parade will be held for the team at Disney's Magic Kingdom on Sunday The football team, cheerleaders and the marching band will make their way down Main Street, U.S.A. at 4:30 p.m.

White said UCF will hang a banner inside Spectrum Stadium naming the Knights the 2017 national champions.

If you go:



What: Block party downtown celebrating the UCF Knights

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Church Street between Orange and Garland avenues

Cost: FREE

