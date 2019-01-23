Pro Bowl Experience lets fans test their football skills

ORLANDO, Fla. - NFL Pro Bowl Week kicked off Wednesday with the opening of the Pro Bowl Experience at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney.

Organizers of the event described it as an interactive football festival designed for fans of all ages.

The AFC and NFC teams competing in the Pro Bowl are scheduled to hold practices at the complex through Friday.

In addition to seeing NFL stars up close, fans can compete in several skills challenges, including a 40-yard dash and precision passing.

The NFL Football Celebrity Flag Game is also being held at the event at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Pro Bowl Experience runs through Jan. 26 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

This is the third year in a row Orlando has hosted the Pro Bowl, which moved from Hawaii in 2017. The game is in the last year of a contract at Camping World Stadium. Officials haven't said if the all-star matchup will return to Orlando next year.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to kick off just after 3 p.m. Sunday at Camping World Stadium.

Kick-Tac-Toe is one of the events fans can compete in at the @ESPNWWOS #ProBowl experience. We’re showing you more of what it’s all about, coming up on #News6. pic.twitter.com/LhVHrfyYzp — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) January 23, 2019

