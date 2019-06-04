Orlando City SC

Orlando City soccer stadium gets new name

Downtown facility now known as Exploria Stadium

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City's soccer-only stadium will now be known as Exploria Stadium, team officials said Tuesday at a news conference.

"Welcome to the family," Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao said.

Related Content

"We're honored and happy to be here today," said Thomas J. Morris, CEO of Exploria. "We look forward to a long-lasting relationship between our two organizations."

Leitao presented Morris with an Orlando City No. 19 jersey at the end of the news conference.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.