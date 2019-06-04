Orlando City soccer stadium gets new name

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City's soccer-only stadium will now be known as Exploria Stadium, team officials said Tuesday at a news conference.

"Welcome to the family," Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao said.

"We're honored and happy to be here today," said Thomas J. Morris, CEO of Exploria. "We look forward to a long-lasting relationship between our two organizations."

Leitao presented Morris with an Orlando City No. 19 jersey at the end of the news conference.

