Tiger Woods to skip Arnold Palmer Invitational due to neck strain

Tiger Woods celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tiger Woods tweeted Monday that he has withdrawn from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, citing a neck strain injury.

Woods, 43, said he has "been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for the Players.''

The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts Thursday at Bay Hill.

Woods tied for fifth last year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tournament he has won eight times.

1) Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I'm forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 4, 2019

2) I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 4, 2019

Woods returned to competition in December 2017 after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April of that year.

Woods, ranked 12th in the world, played a full schedule last year for the first time since 2015.

