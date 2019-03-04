Sports

Tiger Woods to skip Arnold Palmer Invitational due to neck strain

Woods has won Orlando tournament 8 times

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Tiger Woods celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tiger Woods tweeted Monday that he has withdrawn from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, citing a neck strain injury.

Woods, 43, said he has "been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for the Players.''

More Sports Headlines

The Arnold Palmer Invitational starts Thursday at Bay Hill.

Woods tied for fifth last year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tournament he has won eight times.

Woods returned to competition in December 2017 after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April of that year.

Woods, ranked 12th in the world, played a full schedule last year for the first time since 2015.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.