UCF Knights confident ahead of Peach Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. - A win in the Peach Bowl: It's the last order of business in the Knights' quest for perfection.

The UCF football team left Orlando Tuesday afternoon. Less than two hours later, the Knights were in Atlanta, their final destination in their undefeated season.

Their mission is to upset seventh-ranked Auburn Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff will be at 12:30 p.m.

News 6 was there as the Knights left the UCF campus one last time as a group.

"Seasons like this and teams like this are very special and they don't come around very often," Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton said. "You may never get to play in a New Year's Six game again so definitely just living in the moment, embracing everything, embracing all the guys. This group of guys won't be together anymore after this week so just enjoying every moment of it and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Not only did the Knights win all 12 of their games in 2017, they also led the NCAA in scoring and are the only undefeated Division 1 team in college football. Despite this, UCF is a big underdog to Auburn of the mighty SEC.

However, the Knights are not paying attention to predictions.

"We're really confident," UCF defensive back Tre Neal said. "These guys, they put their pads on and put their pants on same as everybody else. They bleed just like we bleed so we're not looking forward to SEC-AAC, ACC whatever, we're out there playing football because at the end of the day, that's all you can do."

News 6 will join the Knights in Atlanta this weekend. Be sure to tune into a special edition of our show, "After The Whistle," this Saturday at 11:35 p.m.

The show will air live from Atlanta and count down to Monday's Peach Bowl.

