UCF rower overcomes Type 1 diabetes diagnosis to row in NCAA

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida women’s rowing team are now five-time American Athletic Conference champions and headed to the NCAA 2019 Rowing Championship at the end of the month.



Ahead of rowing in the NCAA Championships, team member Jessica Matteson was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.



Matteson, a Titusville native, said she received support from her teammates and coaches after she learned to cope with the recent diagnosis.



News 6 sports anchor Ryan Welch spoke with Matteson before the NCAA Championship. Learn more about her story in the video above.



The 2019 NCAA Rowing Championship is set for May 31-June 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

