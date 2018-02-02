Former UCF kicker sues school, says his rights were violated

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former University of Central Florida kicker who has tens of thousands of subscribers on YouTube has filed a federal lawsuit against the school.

Donald De La Haye claims UCF violated his right to free speech when he was forced to choose between football or posting videos online. The NCAA said making money off those videos was against the rules.

De La Haye decided to waive his eligibility last July and lost his athletic scholarship. In his lawsuit, he's asking UCF to reinstate the scholarship.

