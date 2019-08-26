UCF vs. Florida A&M: How to watch, stream, listen

Central Florida defensive back Brandon Moore (20) returns a blocked punt 60-yards as defensive lineman Titus Davis (10) helps and defensive back Kyle Gibson (25) blocks Cincinnati place kicker Cole Smith (19) during the first half of an NCAA…

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF will start its season Thursday night versus Florida A&M in Orlando.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Spectrum Stadium.

The Knights, ranked No. 17 in the preseason, return to action after suffering their first loss in 745 days to end the 2018 campaign, which snapped a nation-leading 25-game winning streak. The win streak was a UCF record and marked the 22nd longest in FBS history.

UCF is led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel, who led the Knights to a 12-1 record in his first season in Orlando.

What channel is the game on? CBS Sports Network, which is channel 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish.

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM/740 AM The Game

How can you stream the game? CBS Sports online

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is favored by 45.5 points, according to oddsmakers.

What's the history between UCF and FAMU? Florida A&M leads the overall series 1-0, beating the Knights 19-14 in 1987 in Tallahassee.

