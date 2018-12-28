UCFiesta: 6 things to know before UCF takes on LSU in the Fiesta Bowl

The UCFiesta is almost here.

On New Year's Day, the University of Central Florida, ranked No. 8 in the nation, will take on No. 11, Louisiana State University, in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Here are six things to you need to know to help you get caught up before the 1 p.m. kickoff:

Lucky number 26

UCF is looking to extend the nation's longest winning streak when they square off with LSU. A victory over the Tigers would be the Knights' 26th consecutive win and would extend the program record in that category.

Tigers, meet Knights



The New Year's Day matchup will be the first-ever between the Knights and the Tigers. UCF does have recent success against SEC competition to lean on -- the 10th ranked Knights knocked off 7th ranked Auburn in last season's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 34-27.

Mack in for Milton

UCF will be without the services of star quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a knee injury in the regular season finale at South Florida. Backup quarterback Darriel Mack, who led the Knights to victories over ECU and Memphis in his two previous starts, will once again get the nod against the Tigers.

Offense vs. defense

This matchup features a pair of teams with different strengths. For the second consecutive season, UCF features one of the most prolific offenses in the nation. The Knights finished in the top 5 in points per game as well as yards per game. LSU, meanwhile, finished in the top 25 in scoring defense.

McCrae on the attack

The Knights feature a balanced attack in the passing game and are led on the ground by Greg McCrae, who rushed for 1101 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Evening the score

A win over LSU would even UCF's all-time record in bowl games. The Knights are 4-5 in their previous nine bowl games.

