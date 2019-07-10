You need to follow every player on the U.S. Women's Soccer team on Instagram

Haven't had enough of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team?

It’s also OK to admit that you’ve been thinking about dying your hair lavender in honor of Megan Rapinoe, because if you’re like us, the obsession with Rapinoe and company is just getting started.

If you've followed soccer in the past, the names Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd are very familiar, but after this World Cup, it seems that even the newer players to the team like Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn and Tobin Heath have become household names.

It totally makes sense that the nation can't get enough of this team. Unlike the rest of the teams in the World Cup, the U.S. women had everything to lose in the tournament, from defending the 2015 title to advocating for much-needed equal pay. These athletes set high expectations for themselves and it paid off.

Since the World Cup ended, it's been so much fun to watch the players rightfully celebrate their historic win, and since we live in the digital age, lots of the celebrating has been captured by the players and shared on their Instagram accounts and it's nothing short of amazing. They are basically the definition of "friendship goals."

It all started with the team's post-game celebration in the locker room. Just look at any of the players from the team's Instagram account and you saw bottles of champagne getting popped, loud music and a whole lot of celebrating. Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris had the best videos on her Instagram story, featuring all of the players letting loose and singing along to Lil Jon.

The plane ride home back to America was also documented on Instagram, which included, you guessed it, more champagne and smiles. The flight was well documented, and we totally wish we could have been a fly on the wall.

The ladies are now living their best lives in New York City, basking in all of the glory, with a big parade to celebrate the win. Since they've been in NYC, we've seen them living it up on all the major networks doing interviews, enjoying some rays at a rooftop pool and partying it up on a yacht looking out to the New York City skyline. To say that we're jealous is an understatement.

If you've caught the women's soccer buzz, you'll be happy to hear the national team is playing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena against Ireland in early August. This entire week will be full of celebrating the World Cup, but rest assured, this team will be training again for this match and the upcoming 2020 Olympics.

It won't be long until Rapinoe, Morgan and the rest of the best soccer team around the world are dazzling us again.

