ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is partnering with A Gift For Teaching to provide school supplies to students in need.

On Thursday, August 27, volunteers will be on the phone accepting donations from viewers from 4-7:30 p.m.

Viewers can donate during that time period or go to agiftforteaching.org/telethon to donate, starting now.

Through matching funds, every $1 donated can be turned into $20 worth of school supplies.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the need for supplies is higher than usual.