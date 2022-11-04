Apple TV instructions on how to download News 6+

If you’re reading this story, you’re looking for help on how to watch News 6+ using an Apple TV device (don’t worry, we got you covered).

First of all, the full version of News 6+ is only available for your HDTV. There is a version you can watch on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone browser (go to https://www.clickorlando.com/news6plus) but that webpage only shows you our live on-air newscasts, special event streams, or a News 6+ playlist of selected stories (available when we are not producing a live newscast).

That’s a good start, but to get the full experience of News 6+, you want it on your nice big HDTV!

So how do you get it?

You need two things: an HDTV with the right streaming platform (it can be an Internet connected Smart TV or an older non-Internet connected HDTV) and the News 6+ streaming app.

Where Roku, Fire TV, and even Android/Google TV are pretty straightforward, if you’re new to the platform, Apple TV is a little harder to wrap your brain around mostly because of Apple’s extremely confusing and non-creative nomenclature (yes, there are three things that use the Apple TV name and all three are very different).

First up, Apple TV+. This is not what you need to stream News 6+, in fact Apple TV+ is a streaming app (just like News 6+) that is used to view exclusive Apple content like Ted Lasso, See, and Severance. It’s also $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year (saves ya 15%). It’s a nice service to have, but not what you need to watch News 6+.

Next: Apple TV. That’s it right? Yes and no.

Apple TV is another app and for novices the best way to describe it is that it’s a bigger version of Apple TV+ (an app where apps live). Apple TV let’s you download and organize different apps so that you can access your content all from one place. As an app, Apple TV is available on the Android platform, but it really isn’t a great experience. Want to do it right? Get Apple TV, on an Apple device, which leads us to…

Apple TV 4K. Is this it? Yep.

Yay!

Apple TV 4K is just one of a handful of devices that you can hook up to an HDTV and then be able to download News 6+. Like Roku, Fire TV, and Android/Google, there are different models at different price points that you can purchase: Apple TV 4K with Wi-Fi or Apple TV 4K with Wi-Fi and Ethernet. Apple TV (4th Generation) boxes also work but the 3rd Generation boxes don’t have access to Apple’s App Store.

There are also HDTVs available with Apple TV already installed (follow this link).

NOTE: Some newer Samsung and LG TVs have their own built in app stores, but News 6+ is not available on those platforms (so you’ll still need one of the Apple TV devices listed above).

If you’ve got an HDTV with Apple TV already installed, to connect to the Internet, you can go to either the Home Page or directly to Settings and then look for a category marked Network, Internet Connection, Connect to Internet, New Wireless Connection, or something similar. Follow the prompts for setting up or connecting to your wired or wireless network and then move on to the steps outlined below to download News 6+.

If you’re connecting an external Apple TV device to the Internet, the process is very similar (refer to your instruction booklet for specific details). One last thing, just about all Apple devices need an Apple ID. If you’re an experienced Apple user (iPhone or Mac computer/laptop/iPad), you already have one. Brand new to the Apple biosphere? You’ll need an Apple ID to get anything done.

OK, let’s get to it. How to download News 6+ on an Apple TV device:

Go to the App Store on the home page.

Next, in the search bar, type WKMG (the News 6+ app should come up as the first option). You can also search News 6+ but for some reason it comes up as option five or so.

Once you see News 6+, hit download and it should now show up on the home screen.

That’s it!

Now that you’re on News 6+, you can watch our live and previous newscasts, select content from our podcast section, and look for specific segments by category (i.e. News Specials, different local counties, Latest News, Boomtown, Solutionaries, and much, much more).

As of right now, we have over 40 different categories to choose from; a much bigger selection than what you can get by just going to the web page we mentioned in the previous story.

If you have any questions, please feel free to send an email to dmyrie@wkmg.com and we’ll get back to you with an answer as soon as we can.

Thanks for downloading!