LARGO, Fla. – A Florida man is accused of spitting food into a woman's mouth following a road rage incident.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies arrested David Paul Wipperman, 61, Thursday on felony battery charges in the Oct. 29 incident.

An arrest report says Wipperman got into a road rage incident with a woman that evening. He got out of his truck and approached the woman’s vehicle, deputies say. She rolled down her window and apologized to Wipperman, according to deputies.

The report says Wipperman spit the food he was chewing at her, then opened the door and screamed at her, the arrest report says.

The Tampa Bay Times reports it isn’t clear why it took several weeks to arrest him.

Wipperman remained in jail Friday morning. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.