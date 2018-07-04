Popular Central Florida swimming hole reopens after alligator scare

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A popular swimming hole in Central Florida has reopened after an alligator was captured.

Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County closed its swimming area because of the dangerous beast, which was trapped Tuesday night.

"Our swimming area be closed, for your safety, until further notice due to the presence of an alligator," officials posted to Facebook on Tuesday. "This means there will be no swimming, diving, snorkeling, tubing, canoeing or kayaking in the swimming area. As soon as the safety concern has been resolved, we will reopen our swimming area."

Officials did not disclose the size of the gator.

The incident comes days after a teenage girl was chased up a tree by a large alligator in Lake County. A deputy shot and killed the gator before rescuing the girl, who was not physically injured.

Blue Spring State Park is known as a great manatee-viewing spot, among other outdoor activities.

