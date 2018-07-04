Baby shark found in garbage can on Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A baby shark was found in a garbage can Tuesday at Shepard Park on Cocoa Beach, and at nearby Lori Wilson Park, a dead stingray washed ashore.

Staff with Keep Brevard Beautiful found the creatures. The organization documents things out of the ordinary found under its watch, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The shark was found in a garbage can on the beach amid plastic bottles and other trash. The waste bin that contained the carcass was a block north of the main entrance at Shepard Park.

Less than 2 miles down the shore, the stingray was found upside down in the shallow surf at the beach behind the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront. A photo of the stingray, estimated to be about the size of a bodyboard, shows parts of its skin and tail had been rubbed raw, and the end of its tail appears to have been broken.

The stingray didn't appear to have any bite marks on it.

It was not known what happened to either animal.

